Zero Tolerance For Hoarding, Cartelization: Hammad

Muhammad Irfan 33 seconds ago Fri 24th April 2020 | 07:00 PM

Zero tolerance for hoarding, cartelization: Hammad

Federal Minister for Industries and Production, Hammad Azhar on Friday said that the government would not tolerate hoarding, cartelization or violation of Standard Operational Procedures (SOPs) in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Industries and Production, Hammad Azhar on Friday said that the government would not tolerate hoarding, cartelization or violation of Standard Operational Procedures (SOPs) in the country.

In a tweet, he said that the prices of goods were being monitored.

"The prices of goods are being monitored. The government has a zero tolerance policy on hoarding, cartelisation or violation of SOPs by industries/commercial entities that have been allowed to operate under the present circumstances," he tweeted.

