Zero tolerance for hoarding, cartelization: Hammad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Industries and Production, Hammad Azhar on Friday said that the government would not tolerate hoarding, cartelization or violation of Standard Operational Procedures (SOPs) in the country.

In a tweet, he said that the prices of goods were being monitored.

"The prices of goods are being monitored. The government has a zero tolerance policy on hoarding, cartelisation or violation of SOPs by industries/commercial entities that have been allowed to operate under the present circumstances," he tweeted.