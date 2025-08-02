Zero-tolerance Policy To Be Adopted For Cleanliness: DC
Sumaira FH Published August 02, 2025 | 06:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Captain (retd) Nadeem Nasir said on Saturday that zero-tolerance policy would be adopted for cleanliness across the district under Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Maryam Nawaz’s vision.
Chairing a meeting under the ongoing 'Suthra Punjab' campaign here, he said that in line with CM’s vision of a Clean Punjab, the district administration has adopted a zero-tolerance policy toward cleanliness and hygiene.
He made it clear that no compromise would be accepted on sanitation standards. Negligence or carelessness in maintaining cleanliness would not be tolerated under any circumstances, he added.
He directed all sanitation contractors to immediately improve their performance as failure to meet required standards would result in cancellation of their contracts.
He further said that even minor lapses observed during monitoring exercises would lead to heavy penalties while the irresponsible staff members would face termination from service.
He emphasized the importance of rural sanitation and instructed the officials to ensure that all garbage piles in villages be completely removed within a week and overall hygiene conditions in these areas should be visibly upgraded.
In a move to intensify monitoring, he ordered all Assistant Commissioners to personally visit at least 15 union councils within their respective Tehsils and submit detailed reports on the ground realities of sanitation.
The effects of cleanliness initiatives must be clearly reflected in all parts of the district, not just in documentation, he added.
To further strengthen local oversight, the Deputy Commissioner directed the formation of active monitoring committees at union council level and said that these committees should comprise of local patwari, union council secretary, mosque imam and numberdar.
These committees would supervise cleanliness efforts on a day-to-day basis and ensure timely responses to emerging issues, he added.
He also directed to launch public awareness campaigns in rural areas in addition to distribution of informational pamphlets and public service announcements through mosques and other local channels to build community ownership of the campaign.
He said that cleanliness is half of faith and it is a collective responsibility of all citizens. The district administration is fully mobilizing all available resources for success of “Suthra Punjab” campaign which would help provide a clean, healthy and pleasant environment, he added.
