Open Menu

Zhao Shiren Meets Ch. Shujaat Hussain, Ch. Shafay

Faizan Hashmi Published June 05, 2024 | 09:26 PM

Zhao Shiren meets Ch. Shujaat Hussain, Ch. Shafay

Chinese Council General Mr. Zhao Shiren met with former Prime Minister Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and Provincial Minister of Industry and Commerce Chaudhry Shafay Hussain, here at his residence

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) Chinese Council General Mr. Zhao Shiren met with former Prime Minister Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and Provincial Minister of Industry and Commerce Chaudhry Shafay Hussain, here at his residence.

The Chinese Consul General inquired about the health of Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and wished him for his full recovery. Chinese Consul General Zhao Sheeran said that Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain is a seasoned politician and a big name in Pakistan's politics.

He also expressed his gratitude to the Government of Pakistan and the Government of Punjab for providing fool-proof security to the Chinese.

During the meeting, the visit of a high-level delegation of Punjab to China and increasing economic cooperation were also discussed.

The Chinese Consul General said that there is the best investment time and environment for Chinese investors in Punjab. The Consulate will try to attract more Chinese companies to invest in Punjab. The Chinese Consul General assured all possible support to the delegation visiting China.

On this occasion, Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain said that there is a strong bond of friendship between Pakistan and China. The friendship between the two countries is getting stronger with each passing moment, but more effective measures are needed to increase economic cooperation between Pakistan and China, he added.

Provincial Minister of Industry and Commerce Chaudhry Shafay Hussain said that many Chinese companies have invested in various sectors and the Punjab government would welcome more investment from Chinese companies in solar technology and other sectors. "I have met with more than 15 Chinese solar companies regarding manufacturing of solar panels in Punjab," he added.

He said that a high level delegation of Punjab will visit China next month. During the visit, there will be meetings with Chinese investment companies, associations, solar and garment experts. The delegation from Punjab will attend an investment conference in Beijing and will also visit several factories, the provincial minister said and added that it is the need of the hour to further promote bilateral economic cooperation and China should increase cooperation in the promotion of modern agriculture in Punjab.

The Chinese Consul General also invited former Prime Minister Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain to visit the Chinese Consulate.

The CEO Punjab board of Investment and Trade (PBIT) Jalal Hassan and industrialists were also present.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain Technology Government Of Punjab Punjab China Agriculture Visit Beijing Turkish Lira Commerce All From Government Industry Best

Recent Stories

Tribal areas need better infrastructure for develo ..

Tribal areas need better infrastructure for development: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Gove ..

22 minutes ago
 PBS organizes 3rd awareness workshop on agricultur ..

PBS organizes 3rd awareness workshop on agriculture census

21 minutes ago
 FPCCI demands cut in mark-up, power tariff for ind ..

FPCCI demands cut in mark-up, power tariff for industrialization

21 minutes ago
 Promoting green energy to reduce environmental pol ..

Promoting green energy to reduce environmental pollution: Nasir Shah

23 minutes ago
 ATC to start jail trial of Askari Tower attack cas ..

ATC to start jail trial of Askari Tower attack case from June 11

23 minutes ago
 DPO Abbottabad holds 'Khuli Kutchery' at St. Luke' ..

DPO Abbottabad holds 'Khuli Kutchery' at St. Luke's Church to address community ..

23 minutes ago
IHC bars FIA to take action against Barrister Goha ..

IHC bars FIA to take action against Barrister Gohar, Rauf Hassan

23 minutes ago
 Decent Work Country Program (DWCP) holds workshop

Decent Work Country Program (DWCP) holds workshop

23 minutes ago
 Shaza discusses telecom infrastructure, innovation ..

Shaza discusses telecom infrastructure, innovation, ICT solutions

23 minutes ago
 Pakistan outplays Uzbekistan in CAVA U-18 Volleyba ..

Pakistan outplays Uzbekistan in CAVA U-18 Volleyball C'ship

23 minutes ago
 UAE CG visits FUUAST Karachi campus

UAE CG visits FUUAST Karachi campus

33 minutes ago
 Advisor for Culture urges artists to create educat ..

Advisor for Culture urges artists to create educational feature films, documenta ..

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Business