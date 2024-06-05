Zhao Shiren meets Ch. Shujaat Hussain, Ch. Shafay

Chinese Council General Mr. Zhao Shiren met with former Prime Minister Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and Provincial Minister of Industry and Commerce Chaudhry Shafay Hussain, here at his residence

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) Chinese Council General Mr. Zhao Shiren met with former Prime Minister Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and Provincial Minister of Industry and Commerce Chaudhry Shafay Hussain, here at his residence.

The Chinese Consul General inquired about the health of Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and wished him for his full recovery. Chinese Consul General Zhao Sheeran said that Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain is a seasoned politician and a big name in Pakistan's politics.

He also expressed his gratitude to the Government of Pakistan and the Government of Punjab for providing fool-proof security to the Chinese.

During the meeting, the visit of a high-level delegation of Punjab to China and increasing economic cooperation were also discussed.

The Chinese Consul General said that there is the best investment time and environment for Chinese investors in Punjab. The Consulate will try to attract more Chinese companies to invest in Punjab. The Chinese Consul General assured all possible support to the delegation visiting China.

On this occasion, Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain said that there is a strong bond of friendship between Pakistan and China. The friendship between the two countries is getting stronger with each passing moment, but more effective measures are needed to increase economic cooperation between Pakistan and China, he added.

Provincial Minister of Industry and Commerce Chaudhry Shafay Hussain said that many Chinese companies have invested in various sectors and the Punjab government would welcome more investment from Chinese companies in solar technology and other sectors. "I have met with more than 15 Chinese solar companies regarding manufacturing of solar panels in Punjab," he added.

He said that a high level delegation of Punjab will visit China next month. During the visit, there will be meetings with Chinese investment companies, associations, solar and garment experts. The delegation from Punjab will attend an investment conference in Beijing and will also visit several factories, the provincial minister said and added that it is the need of the hour to further promote bilateral economic cooperation and China should increase cooperation in the promotion of modern agriculture in Punjab.

The Chinese Consul General also invited former Prime Minister Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain to visit the Chinese Consulate.

The CEO Punjab board of Investment and Trade (PBIT) Jalal Hassan and industrialists were also present.