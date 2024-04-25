Zhao Shirin calls on Punjab Industries Minister

Chinese Consul General Zhao Shirin here Thursday called on Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Chaudhry Shafay Hussain to discuss ways and means to increase cooperation in technical education

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) Chinese Consul General Zhao Shirin here Thursday called on Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Chaudhry Shafay Hussain to discuss ways and means to increase cooperation in technical education.

During the meeting, both sides agreed to increase cooperation in technical education, information technology, agriculture, solar and other sectors.

A new agreement between Punjab Tianjin University of Technology and the Government of China was also discussed.

The Chinese Consul General Zhao Shiren congratulated Chaudhry Shafay Hussain on assuming the Department of Industries and Commerce.

Chaudhry Shafay Hussain said that many Chinese companies have invested in Punjab and 'we would welcome further investment.' He said that effective steps have been taken for the security of Chinese citizens and their investment in the province. The government wants manufacturing plants of solar panels to be set up in Punjab. He urged the Chinese investor groups to invest in the manufacturing of solar panels assuring that provincial government would provide all possible facilitation in this regard.

The provincial minister said that by improving the quality of technical education, valuable foreign exchange could be earned by sending skilled manpower to foreign countries for employment. The syllabus of the courses is being changed and aligned with the modern requirements, he mentioned.

Free IT courses are being conducted to equip the youth with modern knowledge. It has also been directed to introduce short courses in Punjab Tianjin University of Technology. He said that the contacts between the students and the industry would be increased. "We will have to move forward rapidly for the promotion of bilateral trade cooperation," he added.

The Chinese Consul General said that China's Energy Company has set up a solar project in Bahawalpur. "We will increase cooperation with Punjab in energy, agriculture and other sectors," he assured.

The Chinese Consul General also appreciated the steps being taken by the Punjab board of Investment and Trade (PBIT) for the promotion of foreign investment.

Secretary Industries and Commerce Ehsan Bhutta, CEO PBIT Jalal Hasan, Commercial Consular of the Chinese Consulate and others were present.