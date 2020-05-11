UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Zhejiang Export Commodity Online Fair To Promote Pak-China Trade To Begin From May 12

Umer Jamshaid 50 seconds ago Mon 11th May 2020 | 01:36 PM

Zhejiang Export Commodity Online Fair to promote Pak-China trade to begin from May 12

A five-day online 2020 "Zhejiang Export Commodity Online Fair" to promote Pakistan's hardware and electromechanical products will be held from May 12 to May 16, as per the Department of Commerce of Zhejiang Province, China

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2020 ) :A five-day online 2020 "Zhejiang Export Commodity Online Fair" to promote Pakistan's hardware and electromechanical products will be held from May 12 to May 16, as per the Department of Commerce of Zhejiang Province, China.

The event organizer Zhejiang Samexpo Exhibition Company said, the events industry has taken a massive hit as businesses continue to withdraw from planned events, so an online fair could provide bilateral trade opportunities for Pakistan and China's enterprises through an accurate match and online negotiation, China Economic Net reported on Sunday.

It said the Pakistan-China trade fairs are moving online as the COVID-19 pandemic adversely impacted the events industry. The traditionally face-to-face communication has shifted to a screen-to-screen one.

Recently, an online investment promotion meeting for foreign investment projects was successfully held in Heilongjiang, China.

More than 30 well-known enterprises from Pakistan, Greece, Germany, Britain, the United States and other countries have been invited to participate in the remote trade fair with Chinese merchants from different cities of Heilongjiang Province.

The industries related to the online meeting included biomedicine, equipment manufacturing, graphite, cultural tourism and agriculture.

On April 28, twenty-eight Pakistani enterprises involved in electro-mechanical, hardware, building materials, and epidemic prevention materials, etc. have been invited to participate in China's Shandong Export Commodities (Pakistan) Cloud Exhibition. By "one-on-one" negotiations through precise matching, 124 meetings have been held between both sides, indicating fruitful results.

Tecno, one of the leading mobile phone brands of China's Shenzhen Transsion Holdings Co., Ltd. unpacked its most awaited Camon 15 in first-ever Live Broadcast form in Pakistan this March. The Camon 15 launch event was recorded on March 15 and was broadcasted on GEO news and on more than 13 social media channels, including YouTube and Facebook. The hashtag #TecnoGrandOnlineLaunch has been trending on Twitter since the online event attracted 300,000 visitors.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Mobile China Social Media Facebook Twitter Agriculture Company Germany Shenzhen United States Greece March April May Sunday 2020 Commerce YouTube Event From Industry

Recent Stories

Ajman Finance Department awarded Payment Card Indu ..

11 minutes ago

LHC hearing Chaudhary brothers’ case dissolved

17 minutes ago

Loss of smell, taste added to list of coronavirus ..

52 seconds ago

Health experts advise fasting Muslims to avoid ove ..

54 seconds ago

S.Korea's club-linked COVID-19 cluster infections ..

56 seconds ago

Moldova to Ask Russia for Another $216Mln Loan to ..

25 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.