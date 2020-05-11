Zhejiang Export Commodity Online Fair to promote Pak-China trade to begin from May 12

A five-day online 2020 "Zhejiang Export Commodity Online Fair" to promote Pakistan's hardware and electromechanical products will be held from May 12 to May 16, as per the Department of Commerce of Zhejiang Province, China

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2020 ) :A five-day online 2020 "Zhejiang Export Commodity Online Fair" to promote Pakistan's hardware and electromechanical products will be held from May 12 to May 16, as per the Department of Commerce of Zhejiang Province, China.

The event organizer Zhejiang Samexpo Exhibition Company said, the events industry has taken a massive hit as businesses continue to withdraw from planned events, so an online fair could provide bilateral trade opportunities for Pakistan and China's enterprises through an accurate match and online negotiation, China Economic Net reported on Sunday.

It said the Pakistan-China trade fairs are moving online as the COVID-19 pandemic adversely impacted the events industry. The traditionally face-to-face communication has shifted to a screen-to-screen one.

Recently, an online investment promotion meeting for foreign investment projects was successfully held in Heilongjiang, China.

More than 30 well-known enterprises from Pakistan, Greece, Germany, Britain, the United States and other countries have been invited to participate in the remote trade fair with Chinese merchants from different cities of Heilongjiang Province.

The industries related to the online meeting included biomedicine, equipment manufacturing, graphite, cultural tourism and agriculture.

On April 28, twenty-eight Pakistani enterprises involved in electro-mechanical, hardware, building materials, and epidemic prevention materials, etc. have been invited to participate in China's Shandong Export Commodities (Pakistan) Cloud Exhibition. By "one-on-one" negotiations through precise matching, 124 meetings have been held between both sides, indicating fruitful results.

Tecno, one of the leading mobile phone brands of China's Shenzhen Transsion Holdings Co., Ltd. unpacked its most awaited Camon 15 in first-ever Live Broadcast form in Pakistan this March. The Camon 15 launch event was recorded on March 15 and was broadcasted on GEO news and on more than 13 social media channels, including YouTube and Facebook. The hashtag #TecnoGrandOnlineLaunch has been trending on Twitter since the online event attracted 300,000 visitors.