Zia Felicitates Zubair Motiwala Over Victory Of BMG In Karachi Chamber Elections

Faizan Hashmi 19 seconds ago Sat 04th September 2021 | 05:04 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2021 ) :Convener Central Standing Committee of FPCCI for Railways, Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi has congratulated Chairman Businessmen Group, Zubair Motiwala over unopposed election of BMG group candidates as office bearers of Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

In a message issued here on Saturday, Zia Sarhadi felicitated Zubair Moti Wala and other leaders of BMG group over sweeping victory of Karachi Chamber elections.

Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi, who is also President of Frontier Custom Agents Association and Former Vice President of Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PAJCCI), said that BMG has uphold its tradition of wining elections mainly due to dynamic and sincere leadership of Zubair Moti Wala.

He said the role played by leadership of BMG in uniting business community and for resolution of problems being faced by businessmen has won hearts of trading community of the country.

