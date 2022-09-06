UrduPoint.com

Zihai For Implementing Chinese Water Purification Model In Pakistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 06, 2022 | 07:55 PM

Zihai for implementing Chinese water purification model in Pakistan

Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce (PCJCCI) President Mr Wang Zihai said on Tuesday that Pakistan should look to adopt the Chinese model of water purification in order to reduce the spread of water borne diseases, which were causing a loss to Pakistan's economy of up to $1.3 billion every year and were the biggest source of gastrointestinal infections

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2022 ) :Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce (PCJCCI) President Mr Wang Zihai said on Tuesday that Pakistan should look to adopt the Chinese model of water purification in order to reduce the spread of water borne diseases, which were causing a loss to Pakistan's economy of up to $1.3 billion every year and were the biggest source of gastrointestinal infections.

He was chairing a meeting that was also attended by the executive members of PCJCCI along with some Chinese officials held here at PCJCCI premises.

Mr Wang Zihai said that the purpose of this meeting was to discuss Chinese water management system and purification technology so that Pakistan could get help from their experience. It was said in the meeting that the replication of this system could overcome water diseases in Pakistan particularly in poor cities of Sindh that were not getting access to clean water.

Ehsan Chaudhry Senior Vice President PCJCCI said that China's global fresh water sources were merely six percent whereas; they had to provide clean drinking water to 20 percent of the world's population. However with years of research and exploration, China had devised a water purification system that not only enabled it to meet its water needs but also provided people with medically approved healthy water, he added.

Sarfaraz Butt, Vice President PCJCCI said that the water crisis was a global issue and now China wanted to benefit the world, since Pakistan faced such a crisis particularly in Sindh and Northern Punjab it was important to introduce such plants in Pakistan.

Salahuddin Hanif, Secretary General PCJCCI appreciated the opportunities and agreed that the country was in dire need of such a system.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan World Technology Poor Punjab Water China Chamber Commerce From Billion

Recent Stories

IAEA Says ZNPP Shelling Should be Stopped Immediat ..

IAEA Says ZNPP Shelling Should be Stopped Immediately

5 seconds ago
 Islamabad High Court seeks details of pending case ..

Islamabad High Court seeks details of pending cases from ANF

7 seconds ago
 Pakistan's talented youth are excelling in every f ..

Pakistan's talented youth are excelling in every field: Punjab Sports Minister

8 seconds ago
 Flood rescue, relief efforts in full swing across ..

Flood rescue, relief efforts in full swing across country's flood-hit areas: NFR ..

10 seconds ago
 European Commission Adopts Proposal to Halt Visa F ..

European Commission Adopts Proposal to Halt Visa Facilitation Agreement With Rus ..

2 minutes ago
 Biden Says US, UK to Maintain 'Strong, United' App ..

Biden Says US, UK to Maintain 'Strong, United' Approach on Ukraine as Truss Take ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.