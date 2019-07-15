Zimbabwe inflation rate soars to 175%

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Harare, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2019 ) :Zimbabwe's annual inflation rate hit 175 percent in June, official data showed Monday, stoking fears of a return of the hyperinflation that wiped out savings ten years ago when the economy collapsed.

"The year-on-year inflation rate for the month of June 2019 as measured by the all items consumer price index stood at 175.66 percent while that of May 2019 was 97.85 percent," the Zimbabwe National Statistical Agency said in a statement.