Zimbabwe, Russia Should Develop Trade In National Currencies - Ruling Party Speaker

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 15, 2023 | 12:20 PM

Zimbabwe, Russia Should Develop Trade in National Currencies - Ruling Party Speaker

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2023) The central banks of Russia and Zimbabwe should establish an exchange in national currencies and review opportunity of gold reserves trade, Christopher Mutsvangwa, the speaker of the Zimbabwean ruling party ZANU-PF, told Sputnik.

"We should use our own money. So, the two banks should find a way where the Zimbabwe Dollar and Russian ruble can be settled and then they can set off the difference," Mutsvangwa said.

The volumes of Russian and Zimbabwean gold extraction have topped the list of gold mining countries, the politician told Sputnik, adding that Zimbabwe's annual gold extraction stood at 35 tonnes, which made it possible to review the opportunity of gold reserves trade between the two countries.

Mutsvangwa went on to say that nothing could derail trade between Moscow and Harare and that China, India, the middle East were also for abandoning the US dollar.

Relations between Russia and African countries, including Zimbabwe, have been actively developing in recent years. In 2019, Russia hosted the first ever Russia-Africa Summit, with participants outlining priority areas for economic cooperation, security, culture and science. The second summit is scheduled to take place in St. Petersburg from July 26-29.

