HARARE, Nov. 26 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2021 ) --:Zimbabwe's Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube presented on Thursday the 2022 national budget in parliament and projected a 5.5 percent growth rate next year.

The growth rate for 2022 is predicted based on the 7.

8 percent increase envisaged this year, thanks to a good agricultural season, higher international mineral commodity prices and robust containment measures against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ncube said the 2022 growth projection is, however, subject to risks relating to the pandemic and its impact on key sectors of the economy.