Harare, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :Zimbabwe's stock exchange said it was suspending trading Monday following a weekend government order that the bourse and mobile money transfer agents temporarily halt business to allow for investigations into illegal forex dealing.

"Whilst we await guidance from our regulators on the operational modalities going forward, we notify out stakeholders that trading has been suspended until further notice," Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE) chief executive Justin Bgoni said in a statement on Sunday.