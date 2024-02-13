Zindigi, Popcorn Studio join hands to transform co-working spaces across Pakistan

Zindigi, powered by JS Bank, Tuesday announced a strategic alliance with Popcorn Studio, the foremost co-working space provider with 12 locations across the country

Renowned for fostering thriving communities of freelancers, entrepreneurs, and start-ups, Popcorn Studio will collaborate with Zindigi in an initiative aimed at transforming the co-working landscape, said a news release.

This collaboration marks a pivotal juncture for co-working spaces, reaffirming Zindigi's commitment to providing holistic solutions that cater to the ever-evolving needs of this dynamic market segment.

As part of this remarkable collaboration, Zindigi users will enjoy streamlined management and payment options for their bookings.

Meanwhile, users will gain access to exclusive subsidized packages at state-of-the-art co-working spaces provided by Popcorn Studio.

These benefits, seamlessly powered by the Zindigi App, are a testament to the shared commitment of Zindigi and Popcorn Studio to empower individuals and businesses with cutting-edge solutions, enhancing convenience, affordability, and flexibility.

Noman Azhar, Chief Officer, Zindigi said : "We acknowledge the essential contributions of freelancers, entrepreneurs, and start-ups in fostering innovation and economic development, especially in a vibrant market like Pakistan.

The collaboration with Popcorn Studio offers not only top-tier co-working facilities but also an unmatched combination of convenience and value for everyone.