Zu daily commuters surge to 345,000

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2024) TransPeshawar has released the annual report for Zu Peshawar, which shows that this year, citizens utilized the Zu Peshawar bus service for approximately 86.5 million trip.

To date, the service has been used for over 300 million trips. Daily commutes have exceeded 345,000 passengers, with women making up nearly 30% of the total.

In 2024, Zu Peshawar launched three new routes: DR-14 (Islamia College to Regi Model Town), DR14-A (Islamia College to Professor Model Town), and DR-13 (Sardar Garhi to Pabbi). Additionally, University Express services were introduced on ER-09, ER-10, ER-12, ER-16, and SR-08 routes for convenience of students.

This year, Zu Peshawar's Bus Industry Restructuring Program (BIRP) was awarded an honourable mention at the Sustainable Transport Awards, by the Institute for Transport Development and Policy (ITDP) bringing the total number of international awards to five.

Furthermore, around 240,000 Zu Cards were sold, increasing the total number of cards in circulation to over 1.9 million. Additionally, Zu Bicycle Sharing System (BSS) saw 2,130 new registrations, including 17 women. Total registrations for BSS are now 8951.

The integration of Zu Bicycle Sharing System with NADRA has been completed, allowing passengers to complete the registration process at BRT stations instead of visiting NADRA service centers.

The Zu Bicycle Sharing System was also used for nearly 224,000 trips this year.

TransPeshawar's spokesperson, Sadaf Kamil, stated, "This year, our call centre staff resolved more than 20,000 complaints, and more than 3,500 customers received guidance through social media.

Additionally, Zu Peshawar received international recognition at platforms such as the Sustainable Transport Award webinar by the Institute for Transport Policy and Development, a conference organized by the IMF and World Bank in the USA, and the ‘Mobilize Your City' conference by the Asian Development Bank in Manila, where the system was presented as a model transit system."

She further added, "To improve passenger convenience, agreements were made to establish three new Tuc shops at stations, bringing the total number of tuc shops to 25. Moreover, 115 wheelchairs were provided at stations in collaboration with Al Khidmat Foundation for better accessibility for people with disabilities."

Zu Peshawar also contributed to the beautification of Peshawar city by completing the beautification work at Hashtnagari, University Town, Islamia College, and PDA underpasses, enhancing the city's aesthetics.

APP/aqk