Zubair Tufail, Zafar Bakhtawari elected President and Secretary General United Business Group

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2021 ) :The core committee of United Business Group in the Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry elected Zubair Tufail from Karachi and Zafar Bakhtawari from Islamabad as President and Secretary General respectively.

A press release issued on Monday said that after detailed deliberations the Names Zubair Tufail, a former President of Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Zafar Bakhtawari, a former Vice President of Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry including himself were proposed and members of entire core committee voted them to power.

He said entire core committee also reposed unwavering and unflinching confidence in the leadership of SM Muneer and Iftikhar Ali Malik for rendering selflessly matchless and remarkable services for the welfare of business community and set aside their volunteer consent to step down from their key positions and asked them continue to hold their responsibilities in the larger interest of the traders.

However, new leadership will take SM Muneer and Iftikhar Ali Malik into confidence for taking all important decisions.

Zubair Tufail and Zafar Bakhtawari thanked the core committee for electing them with majority votes and assured to serve the business community across the country by help addressing their genuine legitimate problems being confronted them on top priority.

SM Muneer and Iftikhar Ali Malik also expressed their gratitude to core committee for acknowledging their life long meritorious services and asserted that they will keep patronising and guiding them in the shouldering their responsibilities.

Core Committee announced to start working hard and conducting nationwide tour for mustering support of chambers and trade bodies for coming election of Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry with special focus on Baluchistan and KPK provinces.