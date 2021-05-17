UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Zubair Tufail, Zafar Bakhtawari Elected President And Secretary General United Business Group

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 17th May 2021 | 06:53 PM

Zubair Tufail, Zafar Bakhtawari elected President and Secretary General United Business Group

The core committee of United Business Group in the Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry elected Zubair Tufail from Karachi and Zafar Bakhtawari from Islamabad as President and Secretary General respectively

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2021 ) :The core committee of United Business Group in the Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry elected Zubair Tufail from Karachi and Zafar Bakhtawari from Islamabad as President and Secretary General respectively.

A press release issued on Monday said that after detailed deliberations the Names Zubair Tufail, a former President of Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Zafar Bakhtawari, a former Vice President of Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry including himself were proposed and members of entire core committee voted them to power.

He said entire core committee also reposed unwavering and unflinching confidence in the leadership of SM Muneer and Iftikhar Ali Malik for rendering selflessly matchless and remarkable services for the welfare of business community and set aside their volunteer consent to step down from their key positions and asked them continue to hold their responsibilities in the larger interest of the traders.

However, new leadership will take SM Muneer and Iftikhar Ali Malik into confidence for taking all important decisions.

Zubair Tufail and Zafar Bakhtawari thanked the core committee for electing them with majority votes and assured to serve the business community across the country by help addressing their genuine legitimate problems being confronted them on top priority.

SM Muneer and Iftikhar Ali Malik also expressed their gratitude to core committee for acknowledging their life long meritorious services and asserted that they will keep patronising and guiding them in the shouldering their responsibilities.

Core Committee announced to start working hard and conducting nationwide tour for mustering support of chambers and trade bodies for coming election of Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry with special focus on Baluchistan and KPK provinces.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Election Pakistan Islamabad Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Business Chamber Commerce All From Industry Top

Recent Stories

5th IALC discusses &#039;Teaching and Learning Ara ..

27 minutes ago

Sharjah Police thwarts 115 kg-drug smuggling attem ..

27 minutes ago

Global Village will return with Season 26 in Octob ..

27 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi to host 1st World Utilities Congress

27 minutes ago

Emirates and flydubai codeshare to provide more op ..

42 minutes ago

Lawyers condemn attack on Muslims at Al Aqsa Mosqu ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.