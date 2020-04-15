Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) extends admission date for postgraduate, bachelors programmes

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) on Wednesday extended the date of admission for the semester spring 2020 for its Postgraduate and Bachelors level programmes up to June 5

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2020 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) on Wednesday extended the date of admission for the semester spring 2020 for its Postgraduate and Bachelors level programmes up to June 5.

The decision has been taken by the university's administration in a high-level meeting held here yesterday under the chairmanship Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum, says a press release.

The last date for the admission was extended, keeping in view the current crisis situation in wake of COVID-19 in the whole country.

Earlier, the last date was April 15 which has now been extended up to June 5, 2020 to facilitate the fresh as well as continuing students of the AIOU belonging to different nooks and corners of the country.

However, these admissions have been extended only for MA, MSc, M.

Ed, B.Ed, BS, BA, BBA, associate degree and postgraduate diplomas.

The details and eligibility criteria along with admission forms to apply in these programmes is available on the university's website www.aiou.edu.pk.

Fresh and continuing students of the AIOU are encouraged to apply online through admission portal.

The vice chancellor stated on this occasion that the decision of extension in the date of admission aims at facilitating the students of AIOU and hoped that the current crisis situation will not stop their pursuit to get higher education.

He further stated that the AIOU will take every possible step to facilitate its students who are eager to obtain and continue their education for the uplift of their families, society and their families, society and the nation.