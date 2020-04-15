UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Extends Admission Date For Postgraduate, Bachelors Programmes

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 15th April 2020 | 04:10 PM

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) extends admission date for postgraduate, bachelors programmes

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) on Wednesday extended the date of admission for the semester spring 2020 for its Postgraduate and Bachelors level programmes up to June 5

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2020 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) on Wednesday extended the date of admission for the semester spring 2020 for its Postgraduate and Bachelors level programmes up to June 5.

The decision has been taken by the university's administration in a high-level meeting held here yesterday under the chairmanship Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum, says a press release.

The last date for the admission was extended, keeping in view the current crisis situation in wake of COVID-19 in the whole country.

Earlier, the last date was April 15 which has now been extended up to June 5, 2020 to facilitate the fresh as well as continuing students of the AIOU belonging to different nooks and corners of the country.

However, these admissions have been extended only for MA, MSc, M.

Ed, B.Ed, BS, BA, BBA, associate degree and postgraduate diplomas.

The details and eligibility criteria along with admission forms to apply in these programmes is available on the university's website www.aiou.edu.pk.

Fresh and continuing students of the AIOU are encouraged to apply online through admission portal.

The vice chancellor stated on this occasion that the decision of extension in the date of admission aims at facilitating the students of AIOU and hoped that the current crisis situation will not stop their pursuit to get higher education.

He further stated that the AIOU will take every possible step to facilitate its students who are eager to obtain and continue their education for the uplift of their families, society and their families, society and the nation.

Related Topics

Education Allama Iqbal Open University April June 2020

Recent Stories

Cabinet Committee on Energy (CCOE) directs power d ..

16 seconds ago

South Koreans back Moon in pandemic poll

18 seconds ago

EU chief calls May 4 donor conference on virus vac ..

20 seconds ago

Germany to Extend Border Controls for 20 More Days ..

22 seconds ago

Police aerial firing takes woman life in Karachi's ..

15 minutes ago

Saqlain recalls bagging Sachin's wkt in 1999 Chenn ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.