Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Fixes Tuesday As Last Day For Matric/FA Admission

Mon 02nd March 2020 | 12:05 AM

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has announced that March 3 (Tuesday) is the last day for admission (Spring 2020) in Matric and FA programs

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 02nd March, 2020) Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has announced that March 3 (Tuesday) is the last day for admission (Spring 2020) in Matric and FA programs.There will be no further extension of the last date.

The University had already extended the date, providing an opportunity to interested students to take admission in these programs by March 3, without late fee.The extension was aimed at facilitating the aspiring students, particularly those from remote regions to bring themselves in the educational net.

More Stories From Education

