UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Holds Solidarity Walk' To Project Kashmir Cause

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 06th February 2020 | 05:36 PM

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) holds Solidarity Walk' to project Kashmir cause

Students and employees of Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) participated in Walk held here on Thursday at the University's main campus to give a message of solidarity to the Kashmiri people, in their heroic struggle against the Indian's brutalities in the occupied territory

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 06th February, 2020) Students and employees of Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) participated in Walk held here on Thursday at the University's main campus to give a message of solidarity to the Kashmiri people, in their heroic struggle against the Indian's brutalities in the occupied territory.The Walk was led by the Vice Chancellor Professor Dr.

Zia-Ul-Qayyum, who said on the occasion that the AIOU being the Mega University will stand by the nation for projecting the just cause of Kashmir.The walk, he said is a symbolic of the fact that all segments of society including the academicians and the students have the same voice, and they stand together with their Kashmiri brothers and sisters in their freedom struggle.

The Walk's participants holding banners and playcards, marched from the VC's office to the University's main gate, raising slogans in favour of the Kashmir people.The banners and playcards were inscribed with the slogans, �We stand with the Kashmiris, if need be we take back the occupied Kashmir by force, Indian government not to be allowed to continue its suppression in the occupied Kashmir, and the Kashmir will soon become the part of Pakistan.A large number of schools and colleges' students from the Rawalpindi region also took part in the solidarity walk.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Rawalpindi Same Allama Iqbal Open University All From Government

Recent Stories

Masood Khan Lauds Dynamic And Proactive Role Of Di ..

5 minutes ago

Asad Umar reviews progress on Land Record Manageme ..

2 minutes ago

Anwar Saifullah for developing MNCs

2 minutes ago

Kite flying ban violators to be dealt with iron ha ..

2 minutes ago

586,000 people flee NW Syria in a month

2 minutes ago

More than 1 in 4 (26%) Pakistanis say they do not ..

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.