Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Holds Students' Event On Kashmir

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) holds students' event on Kashmir

A students' declamation contest on freedom struggle of Kashmir was held here on Tuesday at Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2019 )

The event was aimed at projecting the issue of Kashmir in its true perspectives among the young generation.

It was participated by the male and female students of postgraduate (BS/MSc) who spoke on the topic of "We Pakistanis and Kashmiris are the one".

The event was arranged by the university's department of Physics.��The winners of first, second and third positions in contest were awarded cash prizes and commendation certificates.

Dean Sciences Dr Syed Zafar Ilyas said on the occasion that such activities were arranged to develop feelings of patriotism among the students, as well as to enable them to get better understanding of the national issues.

These activities are also part of the initiative of the Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Zia-Ul-Qayyum motivating the students to take active part in the country's socio-economic development for a bright future.

