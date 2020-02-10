Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) introduces new assignments' submission system

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has announced that it will receive post-graduates' assignments only through Online, in order to facilitate students and the tutors- in going through this mandatory academic process

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 10th February, 2020) Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has announced that it will receive post-graduates' assignments only through Online, in order to facilitate students and the tutors- in going through this mandatory academic process.The enrolled students of Master, BS (Four-year), B.

Ed, M.

Phil and PhD programs have been advised to send their scheduled assignments to their designated tutors through the computerized system..The students could submit their assignments through the University's website www.aaghi.aiiou.edu.pk, through Login process.

The University has already provided them password and username through the SMS for semester Autumn, 2019.The students have been allowed to submit their both assignments together for the semester by April 15.For further details, the students may contact the University through email www.support.elearning@aiou.Edu.pk.