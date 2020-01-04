Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) M.Phil/Ph.D exams to begin from January 9

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) will conduct its final exams of M.Phil/Ph.D programs of faculty of Arabic & Islamic Studies and Faculty of Social Sciences & Humanities from January 9, it was announced here on Saturday

These exams will be conducted at the University's main campus here in Islamabad and would be continued till January 17.According to Controller Exams, the roll-slips for the forthcoming exams have been dispatched to the enrolled students at the postal addressed.

The same have also been uploaded at website.