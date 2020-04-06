UrduPoint.com
Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Scheduled Exams To Remain Suspended

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 06th April 2020 | 01:25 PM

All the scheduled exams of Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) will remain suspended till the closer of the educational institutions by the government, in wake of coronavirus outbreak

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2020 ) :All the scheduled exams of Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) will remain suspended till the closer of the educational institutions by the government, in wake of coronavirus outbreak.

The university has clarified here on Monday while responding to queries coming from the students.

The University will notify the new exams' schedule after re-opening of the institutions.

In rescheduling the academic activities, policy and instructions of the government will be strictly followed.

The due face-to-face workshops of each academic program have also been kept suspended in view of the prevailing epidemic.

The next date of the exams and the workshop will be announced later. The date-sheet of each exam will be re-notified accordingly.

