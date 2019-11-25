UrduPoint.com
Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Shifts Its Regional Office To Rawalpindi

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) shifts its regional office to Rawalpindi

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) shifted its one regional office to Rawalpindi for facilitating the students of Pothwar region

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 25th November, 2019) Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) shifted its one regional office to Rawalpindi for facilitating the students of Pothwar region.Earlier, the regional office, dealing with the students of Rawalpindi and surrounding areas was working here at the Main Campus.Taking note of the problems, sometimes faced by students coming to Islamabad, the Vice Chancellor Professor Dr.

Zia-Ul-Qayyum decided to shift the office from Islamabad to Rawalpindi with immediate effect.

According to Director Rawalpindi Region Dr. Malik Toqeer Ahmed Khan, the office has now started working in the new building, near Maryium hospital on Peshawar road.It was the long-standing demand of the students of Pothwar region to have the office somewhere in Rawalpindi.

The location of the new office is quite accessible for the visitors.The students and tutors of the region have been advised to do their future correspondence on the new address of the Rawalpindi region, house GB/190-A, Line 4, street one, Peshawar road.

More Stories From Education

