UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) To Accept Web-based Results For Coming Admissions

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 12th July 2019 | 03:18 PM

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) to accept web-based results for coming admissions

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) will accept web-based provincial certificate (result) to facilitate its students to take admissions in autumn 2019 semester

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 12th July, 2019) Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) will accept web-based provincial certificate (result) to facilitate its students to take admissions in autumn 2019 semester.The admissions for the forthcoming autumn will take place from July 15 for various academic programs including F.A.

MS/M.Ph, PhD and BS (face-to-face).

The University has already declared final results of its Arabic Teacher Training Course (ATTC), Primary Teaching Certificate (PTC) and Certificate of Teaching (CT).According to the Controller Exams, result of Matric will be announced next week.

The announced results will be placed at the University's official website and simultaneously, result intimation cards will be issued to the students at their postal address.To facilitate the students for continuing future study, the web-based results will be accepted.The results of FA,BA and B.Ed programs would also be declared soon.

Related Topics

Allama Iqbal Open University July 2019 From Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited Arab

Recent Stories

Arshad Malik says he was offered 20 million Euros ..

6 minutes ago

Different parts of country likely to receive rain

2 minutes ago

Kangana Ranaut refuses to apologize for calling In ..

2 minutes ago

Indian actors recreate regional classic track at s ..

2 minutes ago

Russia Ready to Cooperate With New CoE Secretary G ..

3 minutes ago

16 food outlets sealed in Sargodha

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.