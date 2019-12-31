UrduPoint.com
Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) To Achieve Digitalization Targets In Year 2020

Tue 31st December 2019

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) said that it will try to make maximum headway in achieving stipulated targets of carrying out digital transformation in its academic and administrative services in the year 2020

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 31st December, 2019) Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) said that it will try to make maximum headway in achieving stipulated targets of carrying out digital transformation in its academic and administrative services in the year 2020.Vice Chancellor Professor Dr.

Zia-Ul-Qayyum has declared that the quality of education will be the ultimate goal that is to be achieved through the use of new technology.The process of automation and introduction of `State-of-the-Art` technology in admission, examination and other sectors is underway and it is already started bringing positive results.This is aimed at bringing about transparency and efficiency in the overall working and providing best possible services to around 1.4 million students, that are enrolled annually in different programs from Matric to PhD-level.We are following the vision of Vice Chancellor to turn the AIOU as a technology-based university through a gradual process, said a senior official of the AIOU.According to the official, introduction of technology-based network is imperative for an effective distance learning system and to achieve the target of quality assurance.

There is a dire need to apply computer-technology for properly monitoring and managing the huge academic network.From the coming semesters, focus will on up-gradation of academic discipline by introducing students` friendly digitized teaching and learning system.

For achieving the task, the AIOU will keep in view the learning practices of other Open Universities of the world.They are working on a fast-track basis to digitalize the university, that is largest one in the country, both enrollment-wise and infrastructure network.The University has already achieved the initial target, as nearly fifty percent of enrollment in the recent semester was done through online, and e-registration process.The task of appointing part-time tutors was also successfully carried out through E-registration and computerized mode of working.

It helped a lot to induct well-qualified tutors in the University's educational net.Besides this, the University accelerated the process of providing text books and other reading material to the students through Online, initially at the level of M.

Phil, Phd and MS.During the year 2019, E-learning process was also undertaken, initially at the post-graduate level. Meanwhile, the University enhanced its connectivity with the students through social media's network in the educational pursuits.The University's 51 regional offices across the country were got connected through online for providing better services to the students, the official added.

