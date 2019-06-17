UrduPoint.com
Allama Iqbal Open University Extends Last Date For Tutors' Registration Till July 5

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 26 minutes ago Mon 17th June 2019 | 05:09 PM

Allama Iqbal Open University has extended the last date for re-registration of its part-time tutors till July 5

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 17th June, 2019) Allama Iqbal Open University has extended the last date for re-registration of its part-time tutors till July 5.The interested persons have been asked to get them enrolled by the stipulated date through E-registration process.The re-registration is required by both previous and fresh ones.

The qualification and experience, prescribed for the tutors will be strictly followed, as per the directives of Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Zia-Ul-Qayyum.The university through its digital transformation program has created an online portal for the e-registration of the part-time tutors.The newly-introduced online e-registration portal is user friendly and the applicants could apply from their homes and work places, without any time taking activity.

The e-registration system has made easy and aspirants, who meet the qualification and experience requirements laid down by the university, could apply by visiting https://tutor.aiou.edu.pk and get themselves registered.The applicants could also create their profile easily using smart-phone by accessing the portal.The registration will be completed after depositing requisite fee and selection of courses.

Processing fee of Rs. 1000 can be deposited in any branch of MCB bank after 48 hours of downloading the fee challan from the portal.The applicants will update the fee details on portal and retain the receipt.

Their fee will automatically be varied from the bank. After depositing the fee, the applicants will submit the fee details on portal and they don't have to send the receipt copy to AIOU.

