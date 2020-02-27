UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

International Islamic University, Islamabad (IIUI) Among Top 250 Varsities Of World & 3rd Best In Pakistan

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 27th February 2020 | 03:46 PM

International Islamic University, Islamabad (IIUI) among top 250 varsities of world & 3rd best in Pakistan

International Islamic University, Islamabad (IIUI) has been ranked in top 250 universities of the world, while the university has stood 1st in Pakistan in terms of female to male ratio and percentage of international students

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 27th February, 2020) International Islamic University, Islamabad (IIUI) has been ranked in top 250 universities of the world, while the university has stood 1st in Pakistan in terms of female to male ratio and percentage of international students.This has been revealed in Times Higher education Emerging Economies University Rankings 2020.

As per this ranking, IIUI has secured 3rd place among 14 Pakistani Universities that were ranked this years' emerging economies rankings.IIUI has secured the position at "201-250" category among the universities across the world that was ranked this year.

The university also remained significant in terms of international outlook by standing 2nd in Pakistan, while the IIUI got 3rd position in the terms of number of citations.The ranking was based on 13 performance indicators including teaching, research, knowledge transfer and international outlook.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad World Education Male 2020 International Islamic University Top

Recent Stories

FNC Defence Affairs Committee Chairman discusses c ..

4 minutes ago

Turkish 2019 GDP growth rate of 0.6% expected

21 seconds ago

Market rates of bullion

23 seconds ago

The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) notif ..

24 seconds ago

Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) DG plants s ..

25 seconds ago

Anti-Encroachment operation against land grabbers ..

27 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.