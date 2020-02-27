International Islamic University, Islamabad (IIUI) among top 250 varsities of world & 3rd best in Pakistan

International Islamic University, Islamabad (IIUI) has been ranked in top 250 universities of the world, while the university has stood 1st in Pakistan in terms of female to male ratio and percentage of international students

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 27th February, 2020) International Islamic University, Islamabad (IIUI) has been ranked in top 250 universities of the world, while the university has stood 1st in Pakistan in terms of female to male ratio and percentage of international students.This has been revealed in Times Higher education Emerging Economies University Rankings 2020.

As per this ranking, IIUI has secured 3rd place among 14 Pakistani Universities that were ranked this years' emerging economies rankings.IIUI has secured the position at "201-250" category among the universities across the world that was ranked this year.

The university also remained significant in terms of international outlook by standing 2nd in Pakistan, while the IIUI got 3rd position in the terms of number of citations.The ranking was based on 13 performance indicators including teaching, research, knowledge transfer and international outlook.