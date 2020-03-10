Islamia University of Bahawalpur regularized 544 contract employees

As many as 544 contract employees of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur working in grade 1 to grade 18 have been regularised

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :As many as 544 contract employees of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur working in grade 1 to grade 18 have been regularised.

According to the spokesman of the university Shahzad Ahmad, these employees have been regularised under the Punjab Regularization Act 2018.

Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr.

Athar Mehboob and the members of university syndicate were appreciated for resolving this long-standing issue of university employees.

It is pertinent to mention here that the university is recruiting teaching and non-teaching staff on a merit basis in order to overcome the shortfall. The students are also showing confidence in the institution and almost 12000 students have got admission to the university during the Fall 2019 and Spring 2020 sessions.