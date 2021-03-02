' Oncology Networking Academy" To Be Held On 5th

The Faisalabad Medical University's Department of Medical Oncology will organize a three-day interactive learning and networking opportunity at a local hotel from March 5

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2021 ) :The Faisalabad Medical University's Department of Medical Oncology will organize a three-day interactive learning and networking opportunity at a local hotel from March 5.

Vice Chancellor Faisalabad Medical University Faisalabad Prof Dr Zafar Ali Ch will be the chief guest.

Head of Radiation Oncology Aga Khan University Hospital Karachi Prof Dr Ahmad Nadeem Abbasi will be guest of honor while Assistant Professor of Medical Oncology, Headof Medical Oncology Faisalabad Medical University Dr Muhammad Tahir Bashir willbe convener.