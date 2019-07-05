President Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Masood Khan opens Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) English works project

(@FahadShabbir)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 05th July, 2019) President Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Masood Khan opened a six-month English Works project of Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) at Muzaffarabad.The project was funded by Regional English Language Office (RELO), Public Affairs Section of the US Embassy.

Based on 100 scholarships, the project focuses on enhancing the business English proficiency of the participants aged 17-25 from the under-privileged class of the society.The President appreciated the efforts of AIOU for creating such opportunities for the neglected youth of the country.

He hoped that the project will enhance their confidence and understanding on emerging developments in the field of social sciences and information technology.Earlier, Vice Chancellor Professor Dr.

Zia-Ul-Qayyum briefed the President on the objectives of the program and highlighted other student-welfare based initiatives of the university.He said there are other similar projects in Gujranwala, Gilgit and Baltistan.