Prof Dr Ikram Din Ujjan appointed as VC LUMHS

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2023 ) :The Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has appointed Prof Dr Ikram Din Ujjan as the Vice Chancellor of Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences, Jamshoro.

According to a notification issued on Monday, Dr Ujjan had been appointed for a tenure of 4 years.

Dr Ujjan was already holding the position of acting VC of LUMHS since the retirement of former VC Prof Dr Beekharam Devrajani in October, 2021.

He also served on the post of Pro VC and head of the university research lab.