Punjab Education Foundation (PEF) Disburses Monthly Dues To 7,000 Partner Schools
Faizan Hashmi Published June 05, 2024 | 06:34 PM
The Punjab Education Foundation (PEF) has released the monthly dues for May 2024 to its partner schools, totaling Rs 1.60 billion
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) The Punjab Education Foundation (PEF) has released the monthly dues for May 2024 to its partner schools, totaling Rs 1.60 billion.
The payment was released to over 7,000 schools, affiliated with the Foundation Assisted School Program, Education Voucher Scheme, and New School Program.
According to a spokesperson, all payments due up to May 31, 2024, had been made to the partner schools, ensuring timely support for the continued provision of quality education. The payments had been disbursed directly into the bank accounts of the PEF partners, ensuring a seamless and efficient process.
This disbursement demonstrates the PEF's commitment to supporting its partner schools and underscores the organisation's dedication to improving access to education in the province.
Recent Stories
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: India, Ireland to lock horns today
Rubina reaffirms commitment to Shaheed Benazir Bhutto’s vision of women empowe ..
UAF observes World Environment Day
QS World University Rankings declares PU most-improved university in Asia
Police claims to recover stolen mobile phones worth Rs 20 million
Registration for commission in Navy to continue till June 09
146 countries now recognise a Palestinian state
No ban on court reporting: IHC
WAPDA initiates legal proceedings against housing societies
PM lands in Beijing on second leg of five-day China visit
Garcia late show helps Spain qualify for Euro 2025
CM stresses collective efforts to tackle environmental pollution
More Stories From Education
-
QS World University Rankings declares PU most-improved university in Asia3 minutes ago
-
Invigilators catch 139 students cheating in board exams4 days ago
-
119 copy cases reported in HSC Part-ll exam5 days ago
-
UAJK demands increase in HEC budget5 days ago
-
Short movie contest at Sargodha University5 days ago
-
PU holds seminar on 'Education and Training of Prophet and Modern Institutions'5 days ago
-
AIOU Mirpur to sign MoU with British City Council5 days ago
-
University of Veterinary & Animal Science holds interactive session5 days ago
-
Balochistan partners with PIE to enrol out-of-school children6 days ago
-
211 students held for using unfair means in HSC - Part - I & II examinations6 days ago
-
Head constable completes PhD degree during service6 days ago
-
MPA opens digital classes at two colleges for entry test preparation6 days ago