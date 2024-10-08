Punjab University Awards Ten PhD Degrees
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 08, 2024 | 08:23 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2024) Punjab University has awarded ten PhD degrees to the scholars, here on Tuesday.
According to the details, Madiha Asif D/o Asif Mahmood was awarded PhD degree in the subject of Geo-Environmental Conservation and Sustainable Development, Abida Yasin D/o Muhammad Yasin in the subject of Law & Human Rights, Beenish Mubeen D/o Muhammad Akram in the subject of Applied Psychology, Muhammad Khaleel S/o Ghulam Qadir in the subject of Agricultural Sciences (Plant Pathology), Muhammad Faisal S/o Muhammad Mansha in the subject of Islamic Studies, Sheereen Gull D/o Syed Shabeer Hussain in the subject of Biological Sciences, Rumana Siddiqui D/o Rehmat Ali Siddiqui in the subject of Geography, Tariq Mahmood S/o Charagh Deen in the Subject of Applied Geology, Noor Asfia D/o Muhammad Shams Uz Zaman in the subject of Total Quality Management and Ehtisham Ali S/o Muhammad Iftikhar in the subject of Communication Studies.
