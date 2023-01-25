Punjab University (PU) Declares MA/MSc Results
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2023 ) :The Punjab University (PU) Examinations Department has announced the results of MA Islamic Studies Part-I Annual Examination 2022, and MSc Physics Part-II Annual Examination 2022.
The university spokesman told the media here Wednesday that the results were also available at www.
pu.edu.pk.
He added that Punjab University also awarded a PhD degree to Mudassara Saqib, daughter of Faqir Muhammad Khokhar, in the subject of Medicines (Pharmacology) after approval of her thesis entitled 'Topical Formulation and Evaluation of Antifungal and Anti-leishmanial Amphotericin B Emulsion on Polymeric Membranes'.