Punjab University (PU) declares MA/MSc results

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2023 ) :The Punjab University (PU) Examinations Department has announced the results of MA Islamic Studies Part-I Annual Examination 2022, and MSc Physics Part-II Annual Examination 2022.

The university spokesman told the media here Wednesday that the results were also available at www.

pu.edu.pk.

He added that Punjab University also awarded a PhD degree to Mudassara Saqib, daughter of Faqir Muhammad Khokhar, in the subject of Medicines (Pharmacology) after approval of her thesis entitled 'Topical Formulation and Evaluation of Antifungal and Anti-leishmanial Amphotericin B Emulsion on Polymeric Membranes'.