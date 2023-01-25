UrduPoint.com

Punjab University (PU) Declares MA/MSc Results

Muhammad Irfan Published January 25, 2023 | 07:01 PM

Punjab University (PU) declares MA/MSc results

The Punjab University (PU) Examinations Department has announced the results of MA Islamic Studies Part-I Annual Examination 2022, and MSc Physics Part-II Annual Examination 2022

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2023 ) :The Punjab University (PU) Examinations Department has announced the results of MA Islamic Studies Part-I Annual Examination 2022, and MSc Physics Part-II Annual Examination 2022.

The university spokesman told the media here Wednesday that the results were also available at www.

pu.edu.pk.

He added that Punjab University also awarded a PhD degree to Mudassara Saqib, daughter of Faqir Muhammad Khokhar, in the subject of Medicines (Pharmacology) after approval of her thesis entitled 'Topical Formulation and Evaluation of Antifungal and Anti-leishmanial Amphotericin B Emulsion on Polymeric Membranes'.

Related Topics

Punjab Media

Recent Stories

Imran Khan appeals judiciary, legal fraternity for ..

Imran Khan appeals judiciary, legal fraternity for rule of law

9 minutes ago
 Moody&#039;s upgrades DP World&#039;s credit ratin ..

Moody&#039;s upgrades DP World&#039;s credit rating

21 minutes ago
 Japanese delegation visits Federal Tax Authority

Japanese delegation visits Federal Tax Authority

50 minutes ago
 Sharjah Social Services Department organises socia ..

Sharjah Social Services Department organises social responsibility meeting at Uo ..

51 minutes ago
 Dubai Chamber of Commerce launches additional sect ..

Dubai Chamber of Commerce launches additional sector-specific business groups

1 hour ago
 Govt taking measures for revival of industry: Stat ..

Govt taking measures for revival of industry: State Minister for Industries

1 hour ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.