The Board Of Intermediate And Secondary Education (BISE) Dera Ghazi Khan Announces Exam Schedule

Sumaira FH Published January 22, 2025 | 06:37 PM

Daira Ghazi khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) The Board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Dera Ghazi Khan has announced

that the annual Matric and Intermediate Part-I examinations for 2025 will begin

on March 4 and April 29, respectively.

A board spokesperson stated that the use of social media to circulate or promote question papers

during or after the exams is strictly prohibited.

Violators will be prosecuted under the Punjab Universities

and Boards of Education Malpractice Act 1950, which prescribes penalties of up to three years

imprisonment and a fine of Rs. 50,000.

The spokesperson further cautioned that capturing images or recording videos of question papers, or any

attempt to disrupt the examination process, constitutes a legal offense. The board has urged all candidates

and examination staffers to adhere to regulations to avoid legal consequences.

