University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) hostels for corona patients

(@FahadShabbir)

On the special directives of Punjab Government, all hostels of University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) have been made available for corona patients and pilgrims coming from abroad can be kept in these hostels under monitoring and isolation, if needed

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2020 ) :On the special directives of Punjab Government, all hostels of University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) have been made available for corona patients and pilgrims coming from abroad can be kept in these hostels under monitoring and isolation, if needed.

This was stated by UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Ashraf while presiding over a meeting on corona situation at VC Camp Office on Saturday. UAF Registrar Umar Saeed Qadri, Hall Warden Dr Muhammad Yaseen and other officers concerned also attended the meeting.

Dr Muhammad Ashraf said the university was available round the clock to facilitate the district government over the sensitive issue.

To overcome the crisis, he said, the university would ensure its full facilitation and all out efforts when and where needed. He directed the officials and staff concerned to ensure all facilities in the university hostels.

Dr Muhammad Yaseen said that luggage of students who were housed in UAF hostels was fully safe and secured and it was kept in university custody. It will be returned safely when the students will come back university. Therefore, parents and students have no need to worry about their luggage and belongings, he added.