University of Karachi announces ADS Part-I result

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2024) The University of Karachi on Friday declared the results of the Associate Degree in Science Part-I Annual Examination-2022.

According to the gazette, 591 candidates were registered of which 575 students appeared in the ADS Part-I exams and

154 candidates were declared passed. The overall pass percentage was 26.78 percent.