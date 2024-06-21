University Of Karachi Announces ADS Part-I Result
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 21, 2024 | 10:13 PM
The University of Karachi on Friday declared the results of the Associate Degree in Science Part-I Annual Examination-2022
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2024) The University of Karachi on Friday declared the results of the Associate Degree in Science Part-I Annual Examination-2022.
According to the gazette, 591 candidates were registered of which 575 students appeared in the ADS Part-I exams and
154 candidates were declared passed. The overall pass percentage was 26.78 percent.
Recent Stories
Suspected street criminal arrest by GOR police
Pak-China friendship vital for peace, development of both countries & region: Pr ..
Huge wildfire kills 11 people in southeastern Turkey
Ambassador Amna meets Deputy CEO Luxembourg Space Agency
PPP city pays tribute to Shaheed BB’s democratic struggle
ANP appreciates representation of political parties in CPEC consultative meeting ..
Education, Health to be prioritised in Budget: Bugti
Talal urges coalition partners, opposition to work together for extending maximu ..
ADB, EAD sign agreement worth $250 mln policy-based loan
Nine months after Gaza war, population entirely dispossessed of livelihood mean ..
Sindh Governor Muhammed Kamran Tessori arranges get together for diplomats
CM Maryam, Iranian ambassador discuss cooperation in trade, agriculture, livesto ..
More Stories From Education
-
KU declares results of MA Previous External Annual Exam 20224 minutes ago
-
KU declares results of MA Final External Annual Exam 20223 minutes ago
-
627 tablets distributed among primary school in-charges4 hours ago
-
Mehran Engineering University to conduct computerized admission test on June 241 day ago
-
Sindh allocates Rs454 billion for education depicting 36% increase7 days ago
-
SAU, FAO sign agreement to train farmers in climate resilient agriculture, modern techniques7 days ago
-
KU Academic Council approves HEC Graduate Education Policy7 days ago
-
Ambassador of Turkmenistan visits Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU)9 days ago
-
68 students caught for cheating in HSC annual examinations11 days ago
-
IUB alumnus congratulated on being part of Pak-China joint satellite venture11 days ago
-
IIUI organises future leaders training program11 days ago
-
KU VC appreciates students, faculty for presenting innovative projects in Sindh HEC exhibition11 days ago