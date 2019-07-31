University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore (UVAS), IPH ink MoU for research cooperation

The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore (UVAS) and Institute of Public Health Lahore (IPH) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to establish a mutually beneficial relationship built on academic and research cooperation

Chairman Board of Management former governor Punjab Lieutenant General (retd) Khalid Maqbool and Dean (IPH) Prof Dr Zarfishan Tahir from the Institute of Public Health Lahore and Vice Chancellor Meritorious Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha and Dean Faculty of Biosciences Prof Dr Habib-ur-Rehman signed the MoU in a ceremony held at IPH.

Speaking on the occasion, Khalid Maqbool said the MoU would be very beneficial for both institutions and these institutions would gain knowledge and experiences from each other. He said through the MoU both institutions would also get maximum benefits from their facilities like laboratories and libraries.

While addressing the MoU ceremony, Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha said it was direly needed to work on food safety and food security issues under one health concept. He also lauded the supportive role of Khalid Maqbool during his tenure as a former governor Punjab for development of the UVAS.

According to the MOU, both institutions will jointly arrange academic programmes on human food nutrition, research activities and publications on their collaborative research projects. Both parties will exchange students and faculty for academic training and research, seminars, workshops and conferences related to theirs field. These institutions will actively exchange information relating to research, publications and funding opportunities and also develop intellectual property rights. Both institutions will establish linkages to develop mutually agreed joint academic programmes.

Both parties will endeavour to make available such facilities that will enable the faculty and students to obtain experience and training in its departments and in institutes, including the use of institutional resources especially laboratories and library for students research and learning.

Dean Faculty of Biosciences Prof Dr Habib-ur-Rehman, Director External Linkages Dr Imtiaz Rabbani and UVAS faculty members and Institute of Public Health official were also present.