03-day farm advisers training workshop on â€˜Role of Farm Advisers in Agriculture Innovation Systemâ€™ begins at UVAS

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2022) The Dairy-Beef Project Team of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore in collaboration with University of Melbourne organised three days farm advisers training workshop on"Role of Farm Advisors in Agriculture Innovation System" at City Campus on Wednesday.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad presided over the inaugural session of the training workshop while Project Manager Dairy-Beef Project Team Dr Humera Iqbal and Dr Hassan Mahmood Warraichwere present.The trainees were from both public and private sector.Dr David McGill from Australia delivered his video message online.

Speaking on the occasion, the Vice-Chancellor stressed on creating awareness among small farmers to attract them towards commercialization regarding the value added dairy products, processing to provide access for the marketing of dairy products.

He said such trainings provide a good opportunity to the participants for learning. He said that it is direly needed to arrange capacity building training of professionals to meet the livestock sector challenges especially to enhance milk and meat production. Hesaid UVASis enhancing its extension services and research for the purpose.

The objective of the training workshop was to build farm advisors understanding about their role in improving farm advisory system of their organizations, to share project learning on beef value chain, extension and celebrate farm advisers.