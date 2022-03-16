UrduPoint.com

03-day Farm Advisers Training Workshop On â€˜Role Of Farm Advisers In Agriculture Innovation Systemâ€™ Begins At UVAS

Umer Jamshaid Published March 16, 2022 | 05:39 PM

03-day farm advisers training workshop on â€˜Role of Farm Advisers in Agriculture Innovation Systemâ€™ begins at UVAS

The Dairy-Beef Project Team of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore in collaboration with University of Melbourne organised three days farm advisers training workshop on"Role of Farm Advisors in Agriculture Innovation System" at City Campus on Wednesday

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2022) The Dairy-Beef Project Team of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore in collaboration with University of Melbourne organised three days farm advisers training workshop on"Role of Farm Advisors in Agriculture Innovation System" at City Campus on Wednesday.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad presided over the inaugural session of the training workshop while Project Manager Dairy-Beef Project Team Dr Humera Iqbal and Dr Hassan Mahmood Warraichwere present.The trainees were from both public and private sector.Dr David McGill from Australia delivered his video message online.

Speaking on the occasion, the Vice-Chancellor stressed on creating awareness among small farmers to attract them towards commercialization regarding the value added dairy products, processing to provide access for the marketing of dairy products.

He said such trainings provide a good opportunity to the participants for learning. He said that it is direly needed to arrange capacity building training of professionals to meet the livestock sector challenges especially to enhance milk and meat production. Hesaid UVASis enhancing its extension services and research for the purpose.

The objective of the training workshop was to build farm advisors understanding about their role in improving farm advisory system of their organizations, to share project learning on beef value chain, extension and celebrate farm advisers.

Related Topics

Lahore Australia Agriculture Melbourne David University Of Veterinary & Animal Sciences From Share

Recent Stories

Sindh CM's indictment postponed in NAB reference

Sindh CM's indictment postponed in NAB reference

2 minutes ago
 Govt to procure 6 mln tons wheat to fulfill domest ..

Govt to procure 6 mln tons wheat to fulfill domestic requirement

2 minutes ago
 Speakers voice concern over criminalization of fre ..

Speakers voice concern over criminalization of freedom of expression in IIOJK

2 minutes ago
 PSX stays bullish, gains 255 points to close at 43 ..

PSX stays bullish, gains 255 points to close at 43,975 points

2 minutes ago
 Gold prices decline by Rs300 to Rs128,900 per tola ..

Gold prices decline by Rs300 to Rs128,900 per tola

2 minutes ago
 CM Mahmood Khan increases compensation amount of K ..

CM Mahmood Khan increases compensation amount of Kocha Risaldar tragedy to Rs 3 ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>