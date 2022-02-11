UrduPoint.com

10 More Schools Closed In Mardan

Muhammad Irfan Published February 11, 2022 | 04:17 PM

10 more schools closed in Mardan

Keeping in view the growing cases of Corona and to prevent its further spread, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mardan has notified the closure of 10 schools for a period of 10 days, said an official handout issued here on Friday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2022 ) :Keeping in view the growing cases of Corona and to prevent its further spread, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mardan has notified the closure of 10 schools for a period of 10 days, said an official handout issued here on Friday.

So far 58 schools, 1 college and 1 university have been closed on detection of Corona positive cases for 10 days after imposition of smart lock-down in these institutions.

Related Topics

Mardan

Recent Stories

PM Imran congratulates Aamir Liaqat Hussain on tyi ..

PM Imran congratulates Aamir Liaqat Hussain on tying knot

20 minutes ago
 DC bans arms display in Mardan

DC bans arms display in Mardan

1 minute ago
 China's sacred mountain home to 359 species of wil ..

China's sacred mountain home to 359 species of wild birds

1 minute ago
 Army Chief vows to respond befittingly to any misa ..

Army Chief vows to respond befittingly to any misadventure

37 minutes ago
 WADA to Lodge Appeal With CAS in Case of Valieva

WADA to Lodge Appeal With CAS in Case of Valieva

1 minute ago
 DPR Head Not Excluding Kiev's Attack in Donbas Ami ..

DPR Head Not Excluding Kiev's Attack in Donbas Amid Calls on US Citizens to Leav ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>