10 more schools closed in Mardan

Keeping in view the growing cases of Corona and to prevent its further spread, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mardan has notified the closure of 10 schools for a period of 10 days, said an official handout issued here on Friday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2022 ) :Keeping in view the growing cases of Corona and to prevent its further spread, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mardan has notified the closure of 10 schools for a period of 10 days, said an official handout issued here on Friday.

So far 58 schools, 1 college and 1 university have been closed on detection of Corona positive cases for 10 days after imposition of smart lock-down in these institutions.