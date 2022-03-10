10-yr vision being chalked out to make higher education more compatible: Kamran Bangash

Minister for Higher Education Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Kamran Bangash has said that a ten-year vision is being chalked out to equip the young generation with quality higher education for meeting the contemporary and future challenges successfully

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2022 ) :Minister for Higher Education Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Kamran Bangash has said that a ten-year vision is being chalked out to equip the young generation with quality higher education for meeting the contemporary and future challenges successfully.

He expressed these views while talking at a national conference on the future of higher education in Pakistan" Vision 2032 and Beyond." He said that it was for the first time in the history of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa that a ten-year higher education vision was worked out to raise the standard of higher education for benefitting future generations.

He said it would transform Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's educational institutions into the best educational institutions in the world, adding the 10-year program would also feature teachers training, group work and capacity building strategies.

He said the government was giving priority to promoting quality education and had done historic work for higher education which was unprecedented in the last 60 years.

"We have to look into the modern day's challenges and move from generalized courses to specialized courses by 2030," Kamran Khan Bangash said.

He said"The future belonged to artificial intelligence and robotics, young people will have to take short courses in it, but unfortunately, the provincial higher education minister said no attention was given to it." Keeping in view such challenges and requirements, he added new world leading courses and short courses would be included in the 10-year plan in higher education in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said efforts are being made to provide free education to all youth in the next ten years and added universities faculty, NGOs, private partners, think tanks and other partners' ideas would be put into practice.