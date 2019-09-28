UrduPoint.com
100 New Primary, 10 Mobile Schools To Be Set Up In Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2019 ) :On the instructions of Punjab Chief Minister, a new programme has been formulated for imparting education to out-of-school children in Lahore.

The CM, while issuing orders for finalising programme of opening 100 new Primary schools and 10 mobile schools on priority basis, said that practicable plan should be presented immediately. He said that all possible measures would be taken for promotion of education as providing quality education to children was the state responsibility.

Punjab School Education Minister Murad Raas, Special Secretary School Education, Project Director, PMIU and authorities concerned were also present on the occasion.

These primary schools would be opened in rented buildings and at such places where there was no school in nearby areas. Out-of-school children would be enroled in these schools, whereas the proposal for setting up of mobile schools was being considered for increasing the literacy rate.

Initially, mobile schools would be set up in 10 buses, where education would be imparted to children working in populated and business areas.

Approximately Rs 260 million would be spent on the programme.

