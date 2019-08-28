UrduPoint.com
100 Percent Scholarship For Position Holders Of BA, BSc, B.Com By Islamia University Of Bahawalpur

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 28th August 2019 | 07:46 PM

100 percent scholarship for position holders of BA, BSc, B.Com by Islamia University of Bahawalpur

The Islamia University of Bahawalpur has announced full fee waiver for position holders of BA, BSc and BCom examinations to study in master classes in the university

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2019 ) :The Islamia University of Bahawalpur has announced full fee waiver for position holders of BA, BSc and BCom examinations to study in master classes in the university.

This was stated by Vice-Chancellor Engr Prof Dr Athar Mahboob during a ceremony to award cash prizes and certificates to position holders of annual examinations 2019. Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Nayyer Iqbal was the chief guest of the event who praised the efforts of the university promoting higher education in the region.

Controller Examinations Zuriat ul Zahra briefed about details of examinations and position holders. On this occasion cash prizes worth Rs. 50,000 were awarded to 1st position holder, Rs. 30,000 to 2nd and Rs. 20,000 to 3rd position holder along with distinction certificates. It is important to mention that it is for the first time in the history of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur that position holders have been offered 100 per cent scholarship for further studies in the university.

