100-year Celebrations Of Govt Emerson College Open

Wed 18th December 2019 | 07:17 PM

MULTAN, , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ) :Vibrant Emersonians put up a tremendous colourful show on the opening of the Government Emerson College's 100-year celebrations aiming to mark South Punjab historic college here on Wednesday.

Director Public Instructions Colleges Punjab Chaudhry Jehangir Ahmed along with Principal Dr Muhammad Saleem, Director College Haider Abbas Gardezi and other notables inaugurated the centenarian celebrations.

Clad in gorgeous dresses of Kashmir, Pashto, Balochi, Punjabi and Saraiki culture the students presented cultural songs. Daachi dance was another feature of the show followed by famous Saraiki jhoomur.

The students of different houses of the college made formation of 100 showing that over one month's centenarian celebrations kicked off.

The students who were part of audience felt overjoyed to be a part of the 100-year celebrations of their college.

Over month-long the 100-year celebrations included: football, cricket, table tennis, volley ball, teacher versus sudents matches, voice of Emerson (singing competition) Artist of Emerson (painting Competition) sports gala and urdu poetry sitting etc which would conclude on January 25.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, DIP Punjab Chaudhry Jehangir Ahmed said the Government Emerson College and the celebrations were historic, adding that Emersoians had presented a memorable cultural show which exhibited colours of solidarity.

He stated that Dr Muhammad Saleem and his team had put their hearts and souls to make the ceremony a success.

The chief guest extended felicitation to students, faculty members and college administration for their organizing skills.

In his welcome address, Principal Dr Saleem shed light on history of the Emerson College and its contribution in national development.

He informed the college produced judges, scientists, doctors, engineers, politicians, including Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, former CJP Tasadaq Hussain Jillani, Dr Samar Mubarak Mund, Dr Abdul Salam, Nawabzada Nusrullah Khan, Nawabzada Farooq Ali Khan and thousands of other personalities.

A large number of students, faculty members, principals of public colleges, old Emersonians and others attended the ceremony.

