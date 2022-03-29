UrduPoint.com

1,000 Students Participate In CUI's VISIOSPARK-2022 Event

Published March 29, 2022

Around 1,000 students from 30 renowned universities and institutes of the country participated in the VISIOSPARK-2022, a mega annual event organized by COMSATS University Islamabad (CUI), Wah Campus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2022 ) :Around 1,000 students from 30 renowned universities and institutes of the country participated in the VISIOSPARK-2022, a mega annual event organized by COMSATS University Islamabad (CUI), Wah Campus.

A recently held daylong event was the 18th national level episode of the Visio-Spark to provide future information technology (IT) and Electrical Engineering (EE) professionals an opportunity to exhibit their skills and get them familiar with the latest trends of the fast-developing sector, a news release said on Tuesday.

During the annual activity, arranged in collaboration with Pakistan Software Export board (PSEB) and Intag Computers Rawalpindi, students actively participated and showed their prowess in different competitions including Software Project, Quiz, On Spot Programming, Code Debug, mobile App development, Web development, Poster design, Logo design, E gaming, Engineering Project, Microwiz, Speed Wiring, ROBO RACE, Circuit Troubleshooting and MATLAB Guru.

Chief Industry Development Officer of PSEB Syed Muhammad Ayub Shah, who was the chief guest, highlighted the growing IT professionals demand around the globe and advised the students to prepare themselves accordingly.

He also distributed shields, certificates and cash awards among winners of different competitions.

In concluding remarks, Director CUI Wah Campus, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Abid (T.I.), highlighted the role of CUI in producing world class IT professionals meeting requirements of the contemporary era.

He thanked judges, all the participating universities and organizers for their valuable contribution in holding the national mega event in a successful manner.

>