119 copy cases reported in HSC Part-ll exam

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) The vigilance teams of board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) on Friday visited different exam centres in Hyderabad, Badin and Tando Mohd Khan and caught 109 students while cheating in the urdu II /Sindhi ll of HSC part-ll annual examinations.

According to daily progress report shared by the Controller of examination 119 copy cases reported in 9 district

APP/mwq