11th National Convention on Student Quality Circles to begin tomorrow

ABBOTTABAD,(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2019 ) :The 11th National Convention on 'Students Quality Circles' titled 'Global Citizenship through SQCs' from Nov 1-2.

The convention would be attended by more than 500 students of 50 institutions.

Events including Debate, Quiz, Paper Presentation, Collaborative Collage, Game Development, Radio Jockeying and 60-second Film Making would be part of the event.

The two-day convention would also be participated by educationists from Pakistan, United States, Germany, New Zealand and Italy.

Apart from the stream-wise competitions, sideline sessions on New Media Competencies, Tangram Challenge and Robotics would also be part of the convention.