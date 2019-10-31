UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

11th National Convention On Student Quality Circles To Begin Tomorrow

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 31st October 2019 | 07:17 PM

11th National Convention on Student Quality Circles to begin tomorrow

The 11th National Convention on 'Students Quality Circles' titled 'Global Citizenship through SQCs' from Nov 1-2

ABBOTTABAD,(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2019 ) :The 11th National Convention on 'Students Quality Circles' titled 'Global Citizenship through SQCs' from Nov 1-2.

The convention would be attended by more than 500 students of 50 institutions.

Events including Debate, Quiz, Paper Presentation, Collaborative Collage, Game Development, Radio Jockeying and 60-second Film Making would be part of the event.

The two-day convention would also be participated by educationists from Pakistan, United States, Germany, New Zealand and Italy.

Apart from the stream-wise competitions, sideline sessions on New Media Competencies, Tangram Challenge and Robotics would also be part of the convention.

Related Topics

Pakistan Film And Movies Germany Italy United States Citizenship Media Event From New Zealand

Recent Stories

Abdul Fasih, Saim score centuries in National U19 ..

23 seconds ago

OIC Emphasizes the Importance of Science, Technolo ..

27 seconds ago

Japan&#039;s tourism organisation signs MoC with E ..

5 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Department of Health, Belgian life scien ..

5 minutes ago

OIC condemns Deadly Terrorist Attack on Soldiers i ..

7 minutes ago

Three days left to apply for Launchpad 14

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.