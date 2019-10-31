11th National Convention On Student Quality Circles To Begin Tomorrow
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 31st October 2019 | 07:17 PM
The 11th National Convention on 'Students Quality Circles' titled 'Global Citizenship through SQCs' from Nov 1-2
The convention would be attended by more than 500 students of 50 institutions.
Events including Debate, Quiz, Paper Presentation, Collaborative Collage, Game Development, Radio Jockeying and 60-second Film Making would be part of the event.
The two-day convention would also be participated by educationists from Pakistan, United States, Germany, New Zealand and Italy.
Apart from the stream-wise competitions, sideline sessions on New Media Competencies, Tangram Challenge and Robotics would also be part of the convention.