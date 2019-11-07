11th University Of Veterinary & Animal Sciences Convocation On Dec 12
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 07th November 2019 | 10:39 PM
The 11th convocation of the University of Veterinary & Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore has been scheduled to be held on Dec 12, 2019
Chancellor/Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar will preside over the convocation.
Full dress rehearsal for the convocation will be held on Dec 11.
Vice-Chancellor UVAS Prof Dr Masood Rabbani chaired the meeting of conveners and secretaries of sub-committees for the convocation here in City Campus Lahore and reviewed preparation for the convocation.
The conveners of sub-committees briefed the meeting on the working of their respective committees.