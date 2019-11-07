11th University of Veterinary & Animal Sciences convocation on Dec 12

The 11th convocation of the University of Veterinary & Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore has been scheduled to be held on Dec 12, 2019

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2019 ):The 11th convocation of the University of Veterinary & Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore has been scheduled to be held on Dec 12, 2019.

Chancellor/Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar will preside over the convocation.

Full dress rehearsal for the convocation will be held on Dec 11.

Vice-Chancellor UVAS Prof Dr Masood Rabbani chaired the meeting of conveners and secretaries of sub-committees for the convocation here in City Campus Lahore and reviewed preparation for the convocation.

The conveners of sub-committees briefed the meeting on the working of their respective committees.