11th UVAS Convocation To Be Held On 12th December, 2019
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 07th November 2019 | 05:02 PM
LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2019) The 11th convocation of the University of Veterinary & Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore has been scheduled to be held on 12th December, 2019. Chancellor/Governor PunjabCh Mohammad Sarwar will preside over the convocation.
Full dress rehearsal for the convocation will be held on December 11th.
UVAS Vice-Chancellor Prof DrMasoodRabbani chaired the meeting of conveners and secretaries ofsubcommittees for the convocation here in City Campus Lahore and reviewed preparation/arrangements for the convocation. The conveners of sub-committees briefed the meeting on the working of their respective committees.