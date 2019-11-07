11th UVAS Convocation to be held on 12th December, 2019

The 11th convocation of the University of Veterinary & Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore has been scheduled to be held on 12th December, 2019

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2019) The 11th convocation of the University of Veterinary & Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore has been scheduled to be held on 12th December, 2019. Chancellor/Governor PunjabCh Mohammad Sarwar will preside over the convocation.

Full dress rehearsal for the convocation will be held on December 11th.

UVAS Vice-Chancellor Prof DrMasoodRabbani chaired the meeting of conveners and secretaries ofsubcommittees for the convocation here in City Campus Lahore and reviewed preparation/arrangements for the convocation. The conveners of sub-committees briefed the meeting on the working of their respective committees.