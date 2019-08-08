12,000 students receive PhD degrees during last decade: Senate body apprised

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2019 ) :The Senate Standing Committee on Federal Education and Professional Training was apprised on Thursday that over the last decade, 12,000 students have got PhD degrees from national and international universities of which 50 percent students were females.

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) officials briefed the Senate body which met here Thursday under the chairmanship of Raheela Magsi. In the past, there has been a trend to give only degrees, instead of providing quality of education, but now HEC was focusing to improve the education quality at every level from undergraduate to Masters and PhD, the officials maintained. They added that, the research being done at different universities was incompatible with the existing society's problems which were being sought while the Commission was stressing to make new research work practical based.

Senator Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif emphasized the importance of promoting a PhD, to enhance creativity in every sector of the country as well as to generate new ideas.

In response to the question raised by Senator Usman Kakar about the details of students studying at the government and Semi-government Engineering Universities, the Committee was told that 75,000 students were studying in engineering universities across the country, including 20 per cent female students.

The Chairman HEC informed the Committee that every university has to bear an expense of Rs 1, 50,000 annually for each student, while during the current financial year budget of Rs 50,000 has been allocated for that purpose which was insufficient.

On the current job status of teachers working under National Commission for Human Development (NCHD), the Committee was told that 16,000 teachers have been paid salaries for the last 2 years. However the recruitment would be made on merit after conducting the exams .

On the issues of public interest for non-discrimination behavior in the examination of Institute of Chartered Accounts of Pakistan (ICAP), the Committee was informed that the Institute was an independent body and not working under HEC.

The meeting was attended by Senators Mushahid Hussain Syed, Rana Maqbool Ahmed, Maulvi Faiz Ahmed, Najma Hameed, Engineer Ruksana Zuberi, Bahramand Khan Tangi, Noman Wazir Khattak, Prof Dr Maher Taj Roghani, Usman Khan Kakar, Nuzhat Sadiq and other senior officials from the Education Ministry.