122,000 Visitors Gather For Over 1,300 Hours Of Immersive Edutainment At Sharjah's SCRF 2023
Ijaz Ahmad Published May 15, 2023 | 06:23 PM
The 14th Sharjah Children's Reading Festival organised 1,732 activities over 12 days while hosting 457 guests from 66 countries
The Expo Centre Sharjah was transformed into a platform of creativity, arts, and culture, providing over 1,300 hours of educational activities for more than 122,000 visitors, including children, youth, parents, students, artists, and writers.
SCRF's theme of "Train your Brain'' enabled visitors of all ages to embark on a 12-day journey of discovery, exploring new worlds of imagination and learning.
Sultan bin Mohammed AlQasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah and under the direction of Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed AlQasimi, Chairperson of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs, SCRF 2023, organised by the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA) embodied Sharjah's objective of empowering future generations, honing their skills, and unleashing their potential.
With a wide range of activities, panel discussions, and workshops in arts, sports, technology, illustration, and music, the festival offered a rich and diverse program designed to inspire, entertain, and educate.
Sultan bin Mohammed AlQasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has taken concrete steps to further SCRF's efforts in promoting children's literature. In a generous gesture, he has allocated AED 2.5 million towards the purchasing of books from publishers participating in the festival, cementing SCRF's commitment to fostering a love for reading and learning among the youth.
SCRF 2023 has proven to be a resounding success, demonstrating the power of literature in shaping young minds and providing a platform for creative expression and cultural exchange.
The conference was a vibrant forum for the exchange of ideas and insights into the ever-changing landscape of book distribution, as well as an opportunity for delegates to explore fresh avenues in new markets.
With so many accomplished distributors in attendance, the event was a prime venue for the sharing of best practices, as well as an occasion for networking and forging new partnerships.
Sultan bin Mohammed AlQasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, and the directives of his wife, Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed AlQasimi, Chairperson of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs.
The focus of this festival is on investing in new generations in order to build cohesive communities and nations capable of fulfilling their potential.”
The festival, she notes, is a platform for generating new ideas and mechanisms to raise children's awareness and channel their energies.
Indeed, SCRF reflects the Sharjah Book Authority's vision to promote everything that contributes to forming the minds and personalities of knowledge-hungry and inquisitive children.
“The festival's emphasis on a reading culture, which underpins its very name, is an ongoing task that everyone shares in adopting. This means not only encouraging reading books but also recognising children's interests and providing everything that enhances their love for various arts, sciences, and knowledge,” she stated.
The events included an array of workshops for children, covering diverse fields such as arts, sports, science, and technology. The festival also featured a dazzling line-up of 136 theatre performances, roaming shows, and acrobat and music concerts.
These events were brought to life by a talented troupe of 16 guests from 16 different countries, each adding their unique flair to the cultural extravaganza.
With a reputation for delivering inspiring and uplifting performances on stages worldwide, Masaka Kids Africana truly shone at SCRF. Their performances were a testament to the festival's commitment to promoting the arts and culture for young minds and inspiring the next generation of creatives.
In addition, the festival's diverse agenda includes the urdu and Hindi comedy play Akbar the Great Nahi Rahe, a testament to the emirate's commitment to inclusivity and diversity.
Attendees also had the opportunity to attend sessions aimed at developing communication skills for children, nurturing their creative and intellectual potential, and unleashing their innovative capabilities.
The festival's comprehensive programming included 323 comic-centred events, 72 Social Media Station experiences, and 30 culinary activities at Cookery Corner. Meanwhile, the Sharjah Exhibition for Children's Book Illustrations offered a variety of engaging workshops and training sessions.
Collaborating with the Sharjah Book Authority, these entities organised exciting events, engaging reading sessions, and competitive activities that garnered widespread public interest and attendance. The festival's extensive reach was also felt through its coverage across numerous local, Arab, and international media platforms.